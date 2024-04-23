50 minutes ago

Professor Stephen Adei, a former Rector of GIMPA, expressed concern over the ongoing power outages plaguing the nation. He lamented the current situation but acknowledged that it was not as severe as the infamous “Dumsor” era of the past.

He emphasized the need for immediate action to prevent the situation from worsening, urging the government to address any bottlenecks hindering the full utilization of existing power capacity.

In addition to short-term measures, Prof. Adei advocated for a national strategic agenda to address the root causes of the power crisis. He suggested incentivizing the adoption of solar energy by removing import duties on solar panels to ensure a sustainable long-term solution.

Echoing similar sentiments, the Institute of Energy Security (IES) called for the dismissal of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister for Energy. They cited the ongoing power outages, commonly referred to as “dumsor,” as grounds for his removal from office.

Nana Amoasi VII, the Executive Director of IES, expressed disappointment with the minister’s perceived lack of action in addressing the energy challenges during an interview on Eyewitness News.

He criticized the minister’s seeming detachment from the reality of the energy crisis and questioned the purpose of his role in such a critical sector.

Furthermore, the Institute urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to take decisive action to alleviate the suffering caused by the persistent power outages.

The call for accountability comes amid growing frustration among citizens and businesses grappling with the adverse effects of the power cuts on daily life and economic activities.

Addressing the root causes of the power crisis requires a multifaceted approach, including investment in alternative energy sources and infrastructure improvements.

Government officials have acknowledged the severity of the situation and pledged to take urgent measures to mitigate the impact of the power outages on the populace.

However, critics argue that more decisive action is needed to address the underlying issues and prevent the recurrence of similar crises in the future.

As the nation grapples with the challenges posed by the power crisis, there is a growing consensus on the need for concerted efforts and decisive leadership to chart a sustainable path forward.