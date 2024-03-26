49 minutes ago

The Energy Ministry has shed light on recent comments by the sector Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, regarding the release of a timetable for ongoing power outages.

A press release issued on Tuesday, March 26, and signed by the Minister’s spokesperson, Kofi Abrefa Afena, stressed that Dr. Prempeh was only putting out facts.

Dr. Prempeh in an interview during the inauguration of NPP Campaign Team in the Ashanti Region over the weekend urged those calling on the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to issue a load-shedding timetable to make available their own timetable if they feel it’s necessary.

According to him, he does not see the need for a timetable when the ECG says the ongoing repair works should not necessitate a load shedding timetable.

His comments have been roundly condemned by a large section of the public saying it smacks of arrogance and insensitivity.

But the statement explained that the Minister has maximum respect for Ghanaians, and will not in anyway disrespect members of the public.

“The Minister dismissed the need for a load management time table because in his view and as indicated by the Electricity Company of Ghana, the causes of the temporary power chalenges are being addressed.”

“The Honourable Minister has always been sensitive to the plight of the Ghanaian people and continues to ask for their forbearance, as has always been the case when challenges relative ot power stability emerge.”

“The Ministry wishes to assure the general public that the Ministry as the policy maker and mother agency of the various power sector actors is working assiduously with these agencies to ensure that the temporary challenges are resolved,” the statement concluded.