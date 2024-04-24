2 hours ago

After what organisers and patrons described as a successful Kumasi edition, plans are underway to bring the Dumsor Vigil to the capital city, Accra.

Explaining the reason behind the decision to replicate the same vigil that took place in Kumasi on April 17, 2024, Henry Osei Akoto, one of the leaders of the event, said it is not enough to have only Kumasi featured.

He explained, in an interview, that moving the vigil around is to mount further pressure on the government, and to bring its attention to the debilitating effects of the power outages on businesses and livelihoods.

He further said that the group will soon mobilize Ghanaians to protest against the erratic power supplies, commonly known as Dumsor.

“We will mobilise Ghanaians on the streets soon if you don't resolve DUMSOR; the inconveniences is just too much.

“You promised Ghanaians you were going to give us an uninterrupted POWER SUPPLY; see where you've brought us,” he said.

The Dumsor Vigil is organized by Ashanti Democrats, which is led by Jerry James Sukkah, and is a demonstration against the erratic power supply across the country.

The date for the Accra version is yet to be announced.

Source: Ghanaweb