1 hour ago

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) has asked the general public to disregard reports that it has reviewed the duration of Junior High School and Senior High School Programmes.

NaCCA’s reaction comes after widespread reports that the duration of the Junior High School Programme will from the 2020/2021 academic year, be increased to four years while the Senior High School Programme, according to the reports would now last two years.

But a Press Statement signed by the PRO of NaCCA said: “The appearance of this false story is more concerning, given that NaCCA has, as recently as February 2020 had to debunk similarly misleading reportage.”

According to NaCCA, with the planned implementation of the Common Core Programme in the next academic year, the duration for both JHS and SHS will remain three years each.

Kasapa