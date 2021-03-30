50 minutes ago

2019 Ghana Football Association Presidential aspirant, Wilfred Kwaku Osei aka Palmer says that during his time as the chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, coaches were called only to rationalize their call ups.

There has been a lot of uproar in Ghana the last few weeks due to the Black Stars call for the last two AFCON 2021 qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

Some players were believed to have been imposed on the Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor by the powers that be.

The experienced football administrator however admitted that selection in any form is always discriminatory as there are always reasons why some persons are picked and others are not.

A lot of accusations about interference in the Black Stars team selection has been leveled against the current regime but Palmer in an interview with Nhyira FM says that it never happened during their time and respects his present colleagues and so thinks it same as during his time.

“Selection in any sense is discriminatory. When one player is selected, another will not be selected,” Palmer, a former Ghana FA Executive Committee member said.

“Coaches are only called to rationalize decisions made so if it is deemed that player A must play ahead of player B, and there are issues, I can tell you we take the national interest first.

“It never happened during my time so I have to respect my other colleagues who are currently in leadership that they have no hand in the selection process.

“Every player who is playing at any level with quality must be captured,” Palmer, who also served as Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, said.

Ghana secured a draw against South Africa in Johannesburg before beating Sao Tome and Principe 3-1 to top group C and qualify for next year's AFCON tournament in Cameroon.