Dutch born Ghanaian International Derrick Luckassen has expressed his delight with his performance at Belgian side Anderlecht.

The Centre back is on loan from Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven and in an interview granted to a Belgium newspaper is happy with life at Anderlect.

Derrick has two other siblings who all play football with the youngest Brian Brobbey on the books of Dutch Champions Ajax while the elder one Kevin Luckassen is clubless.

It was an important victory and also a really good game on our part.

Michel Vlap scored both goals and that was fun for him. He needed that, because he had less playing time lately. They were very important goals, because we could use a victory well. " Anderlecht are tenth after twenty games. After thirty games you must be sixth to get play-offs 1.

Is that still feasible?

That is not easy, but we have to go for it. Anderlecht have always been there and the club is obliged to make it again this year. We have had a difficult start to the season, but luckily things have been improving lately. ”

How are you doing in Brussels?

Very well, I am happy that I can play a lot again. I missed that at PSV and Hertha BSC in the last two seasons. At Hertha it was due to an injury. Now I am completely fit again and playing a lot makes you better as a player. I am now in a different position. At Anderlecht I don't play in midfield or in the back, but as a right back. That is not my own position, but it is going very well. I have to work a lot at this position, but I like it. Here I can lose my energy. "

What do you think of the level in Belgium?

That's pretty high. You have very strong teams like Club Brugge and AA Gent, who also do well in Europe. It may be a little less soccer, but physically it is at a high level. You have many strong and fast players and every game is a fight.

" Former Manchester City star Vincent Kompany is with your trainer player. What is it like to play with him?

It is of course very nice to be on the field with such greatness. I enjoy that. Kompany coaches a lot, is constantly giving instructions. I like to listen to that. I can only learn from him. ”

A round of play is planned in Belgium on our Boxing Day and the following Friday. On Friday you will visit number two Royal Antwerp FC. What do you think about playing football at Christmas? That is completely new to me. I have never experienced it before, but it is part of this. Training is planned on the evening of Christmas Day and again the day after. I used to go to Amsterdam, but now my family comes to Brussels.

This year has also become a special year for your younger brother Brian Brobbey, who has played a lot of matches with Young Ajax this season and already has three in it. Can you follow his career a little from Belgium?

Certainly, I try to watch as many of his matches as possible and we have contact with each other every day. We also have a family app, so that we stay well informed of everything. We are a very close family. Brian is doing extremely well at Ajax and I really enjoy seeing how he develops. My older brother Kevin Luckassen was without a club for the past six months, but will also start again next year. Hopefully 2020 will be a great year for all of us. "