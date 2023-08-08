29 minutes ago

Elvis Manu, the Dutch-born Ghanaian attacker, has officially parted ways with Bulgarian Parva Liga side, Botev Plovdiv, in a mutual agreement to terminate his contract.

Manu's association with the Yellow and Black began last summer when he transferred from Polish club Wisla Krakow. Subsequently, he was loaned to FC Groningen, a Dutch club that unfortunately faced relegation to the second tier of Dutch football.

Despite his time at FC Groningen, Manu's hopes of extending his stay with the club were dashed. He returned to Bulgaria, where he experienced limited playing time, featuring for just 73 minutes for Botev since the start of the season.

The news of Manu's departure from the club was confirmed by Botev's coach, Stanislav Genchev, following their disappointing 2-0 defeat at home to Arda Karz on Friday.

Elvis Manu's football journey has been characterized by his involvement with various clubs. He initially began his professional career at Feyenoord Rotterdam and has since been associated with a total of 13 professional clubs.

Now at 29 years of age, Manu has represented the Netherlands at various youth levels but has not earned a senior cap.