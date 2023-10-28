3 hours ago

Dutch-born Ghanaian teenager Jayden Addai has continued his impressive form by finding the back of the net for Jong AZ in their match against FC Emmen in the Dutch Eerste Divisie on Friday.

Despite Jong AZ losing 2-1 to FC Emmen, Addai's goal showcased his scoring prowess, as he notched his ninth goal in ten matches.

He provided Jong AZ with the lead just ten minutes after the kickoff whistle, with Mexx Meerdink assisting the goal.

Emmen midfielder Jari Vlak equalized the match by scoring six minutes before halftime.

The victory for Emmen was secured with a goal deep into stoppage time when Vlak scored his second of the match.

Another Dutch-born Ghanaian teenage forward, Ernest Poku, played the full duration of the match for Jong AZ.

Jayden Addai has been involved in ten goals across ten appearances for Jong AZ in the Dutch second-tier league this season, with nine goals and one assist to his name, highlighting his exceptional form.