Joël Piroe, Dante Rigo (both PSV) and Patrick Joosten (FC Utrecht), who last season were loaned out to Sparta, can extend their stay at Het Kasteel, if there is no interest from other clubs.

The three Piroe, Rigo and Joosten left such a good impression on trainer Henk Fraser and technical director Henk van Stee that they can be loaned for another season with the agreement of their club.

There is no certainty about this yet, reports the Algemeen Dagblad.

Although Piroe and Rigo return to PSV for the time being, they are still seen by Sparta as possible selection players for next season.

FC Utrecht also extended Joosten's contract, but may send him out on loan again if no buyer comes for him.