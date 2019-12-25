3 hours ago

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has launched a digitized smart DP Sticker as part of new measures to cut costs at the various ports of entry to replace the existing DP plates in use.

The vehicle licensing authority has introduced a new digital sticker in a move maximize revenue.

The new sticker is environmentally friendly, has high security features, can be validated easily by law enforcement agents and also, increases revenue assurance through high accountability.

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has continuously stressed the importance Government attaches to the ongoing digitization agenda, emphasizing that a digitized, formal economy is pivotal in the "Ghana Beyond Aid" agenda.

In this regard, DVLA believes that the introduction of the smart DP Sticker is in line with this agenda and would help with further blocking of any revenue leakages associated with this essential service at the port.

The Chief Executive of DVLA Mr. Kwasi Agyeman Busia, on his part is pursuing the continuous digitization of the DVLA’s various organization process assets. He has during his tenure kept to his promise of enhancing the efficiency and revenues of the authority using innovative based solutions.

The price of the new digitized DVLA DP sticker remains the same, however the State insurance company (SIC) has introduced a premium claimable insurance.

The DP sticker has high security features embedded as well as its physical features backed by a very robust enterprise resource platform.

The sticker is issued in pairs and can easily be placed at the back and front windscreens.

Apart from law enforcement agencies, members of the general public can also check the authenticity via a QR code and a USSD code simply by dialing *920*Serial number# on all mobile networks in Ghana.