1 hour ago

Ebusua Dwarfs picked another 3 points in Accra with an emphatic 2-0 win over Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium in their week 13 encounter on Saturday.

Inter Allies, playing at their favorite home ground failed to take advantage of their home, and allowed Ebusua Dwarfs to capitalize on their defensive blunders to punish them deep into relegation zone

Despite Allies being slightly ahead of their guest who had traveled all the way from Cape Coast, both teams failed to score in the first 45th minutes.

Inter Allies, who have scored only 4 goal since the beginning of the season began the game looking the more hungry for goals, but lack of precision on the side of Richmond Lamptey, Toufiq Shiabu, and Emmanuel Adjetey who of who had several shots flying off target.

Ebussua Dwarfs, playing youngster Elia Kofi Jr also had different ideas on the right flank together with Benjamin Acquah also threatened the Allies goal area on few occasions, with captain Dennis Korsah’s 35th minute shot almost beating goalkeeper Gideon Ahenkorah in post for Allies.

Even before that, Richmond Lamptey had hit the woodwork in the 6th minute after his long drive from 25 yards swerved goalkeeper Razak Issah for Dwarfs.

Inter Allies improved on their play in the early part of the second half, with Richmond Lamptey doubling his efforts upfront, together with Toufiq Shaibu and Nafiu Sulemana, but most of their efforts at goal ended in the hands of Razak Issah.

Allies came close to scoring in the 50th minute when Lamptey combined with Emmananuel Adjetey to set Toufiq up for goal, but the striker shot straight into the waiting hands of Razak Issah once again, to the disappointment of his technical bench.

Having exhausted all their chances, Ebusua Dwarfs raised their game with George Asamoah, Michael Ohene Asamoah, and Benjamin Acquah taking up the challenge to punish their host.

With Allies pulling men back, Ebusua Dwarfs attacked in droves with Seidu Abubakar tormenting the defence.

With 20 minutes left to go, Benjamin Acquah produced magic, with a solo move around the 18 area, before releasing a shot with the left foot to beat Gideon Ahenkorah in goal.

The seemed the last straw to break the camel’s back as the defence of Allies gave up, but Ebusua Dwarfs will not relent on the 1 goal, and pushed for the second in the 77th minute when Moro Sumaila out run his defence following a long pass from Goalkeeper Razak, to slot in the second and the match winner, leaving Inter Allies dejected at their own backyard