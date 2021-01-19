2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association wishes to announce that the outstanding Ghana Premier League Match day 7 game Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs and Asante Kotoko will be played on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the Cape Coast stadium.

The game which was initially scheduled for Saturday, January 2,2020 was postponed as a result of Asante Kotoko's participation in the Total CAF Champions League.

The game is scheduled for 3pm kick off. All stakeholders are to take note and act accordingly.

