2 hours ago

Two persons have died while several others were reported injured after a dynamite blast at a stone quarry site at Abura Tetsi in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District of the Central Region. Locals told GHOne TV that three people have lost their lives, while at least ten have also been injured just this year as a result of the stone quarry dynamite blasting in the enclave.

Many of the residents say they’re now living with diseases such as High Blood Pressure and Asthma as a result of the dynamite blasting in the community. They also complained their buildings have become death traps due to huge cracks developed in their walls. Several buildings according to reports have also collapsed as a result of the constant blasting.

The company which has been operating for about a year now in the area allegedly blasts the dynamite at night when most residents are asleep causing fear and panic to them. Meanwhile, the Chief of Abura Tetsi, Nana Okogyeaman Preprah X says he’s not aware of any permit granted to the quarry company to operate on his land.

Source: Starr FM