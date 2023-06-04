3 hours ago

German-born Ghanaian defender Aaron Frimpong Manu is attracting the attention of a number of clubs with Dynamo Dresden leading the pack.

According to Thuringer Allgemeine, Dynamo Dresden is showing interest in signing Rot-Weiss Erfurt's Aaron Frimpong Manu.

The 23-year-old German-born Ghanaian center defender joined Rot-Weiss Erfurt from a former third-tier club last season and made 30 appearances, providing three assists.

Dynamo Dresden has been actively strengthening their squad for the upcoming season, recently parting ways with German-born Ghanaian defender Michael Akoto.

After monitoring Aaron Frimpong Manu for several months, Dynamo Dresden sees him as an ideal addition to elevate their performance in the 2023/24 season.

Having spent his youth career at FC Saarbrucken and FC Nuremberg, Aaron Frimpong Manu moved to Erfurt two years ago via Schweinfurt.

In the regional league, he has made 46 appearances, along with 15 appearances in the Oberliga.

His contract with Rot-Weiss Erfurt is set to expire on June 30, which means Dynamo Dresden could potentially sign him on a free transfer.

According to Transfermarkt, Aaron Frimpong Manu currently holds a market value of 100,000 euros.