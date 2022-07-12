17 minutes ago

Ace broadcaster Dzifa Bampoh has landed herself another juicy employment.

The seasoned journalist has been employed by the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo).

Energynewsafrican reports that Dzifa will serve as the Head of Communications of the energy producing firm.

"She is expected to start work in the coming days," said the report.

She recently resigned from Media General, operators of media organisations including TV3 where she was the host of the station’s Saturday political and current affairs programme, The KeyPoint.

Dzifa Bampoh has worked in the media space for almost 20 years.

She started her career at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and later moved to Multimedia, where she spent 12 years.

She later moved to Tullow Ghana Limited where she worked for three years and later joined Media General where she spent almost 18 months.

GRIDCo is the operator of Ghana’s National Interconnection Transmission System.

The company has a total transmission line of 6472.23 kilometres.