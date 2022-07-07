3 hours ago

Ghanaian media personality Dzifa Bampoh has resigned from Media General, operators of TV3, Onua TV, 3FM and the rest.

According to a report by TheMirrorGH.com, the celebrated broadcaster is taking up a new position as the Communications Director in a reputable public institution.

Dzifa served at the Kanda-based media outlet for some sixteen (16) months before calling it a quit.

While at Media General, she hosted TV3's Saturday news analysis program, The KeyPoints.

She returned to the airwaves after leaving the media job in 2017 to join an oil firm, Tullow Oil as Head of Corporate Affairs, serving 3 years.

Prior to joining Tullow Oil, Dzifa worked with the Multimedia Group (Joy FM) for 12 years, delivering up-to-the-minute news and current affairs programmes with professionalism.