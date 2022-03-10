1 hour ago

Contrary to widespread rumours and calls by many people for the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to make a comment on the ragging, controversial Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy), the General Secretary of his party has said that Ghana’s Number Two man is actually in full support of the bill.

According to John Boadu, regardless of the silence of the vice president on the E-Levy since the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy was presented to parliament by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, in the last quarter of 2021, the bill has his full blessings.

“I can tell you for a fact that he is in full support of E-levy. He supports it fully. He [Dr. Bawumia] can’t comment on everything, he is not expected to speak on everything but I will tell him you want to hear him on E-levy,” he told Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, edition and monitored by GhanaWeb.

It would be recalled that long before the E-Levy was introduced, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia had indicated that he did not believe that Mobile Money should be taxed.

The E-Levy however aims to charge digital transactions including Momo and there has been a public uproar about this.