4 hours ago

The Minority in Parliament has refused to accept the passage of the E-Levy Bill on the floor of the August House today(Tuesday).

The rubicon has finally been crossed with the passage of the controversial Electronic Levy (E-Levy) bill, despite a spirited attempt by the Minority caucus in Parliament to shoot it down, including their staging of a walkout.

According to the Minority, the Majority pulled a surprise on them because E-levy wasn't listed in Parliament’s business statement for this week.

However, by a voice vote by the Majority caucus after the approval of second and third readings of the bill, Speaker of Parliament declared "the electronic bill duly read the third time and passed" meaning the contentious levy has been passed.

Okudzeto Challenges E-Levy Bill

But to the North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the E-Levy Bill hasn't been passed.

Following their walkout from Parliament, the MP took to his Facebook to supposedly give hope to people stating categorically that ''what transpired today is a ridiculous nullity!''

''You thought we will give you the pleasure of returning to court for a declaration that the Assin North MP shouldn’t have been present in the Chamber to vote so that you can claim a 137-136 victory for the E-Levy. With our strategic walk out, you fall short of the required 138 quorum under article 104(1) of the 1992 Constitution and as affirmed by the Supreme Court in the recent Justice Abdulai case.

"There can be no contention about Hon. Adwoa Safo’s absence from today’s proceedings. Trust your NDC representatives, we have a conscience, and we know that the real power belongs to you. Going by the Supreme Court’s decision, the E-Levy has not been passed. What transpired today is a ridiculous nullity!'', he posted.