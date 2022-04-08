2 hours ago

Maverick politician, Kennedy Agyapong, has added his voice to the controversial E-Levy debate.

The outspoken politician known for his philanthropy and support for the underprivileged in society says the E-Levy is a necessary evil in terms of development.

‘’For the development of Ghana, we have to pay taxes. E–Levy is, therefore, a necessary evil in terms of development’’ he said.

He couldn’t fathom why members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) shy away from defending the E-Levy and allowing the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to do propaganda.

‘’NPP surprisingly are not bold to come and defend E–Levy considering the fact that the NDC during their tenure introduced a lot of nuisance taxes to burden the ordinary Ghanaian,’’ he said.

He further said NDC won’t cancel E-levy when elected into power.

Using historical precedence of fuel prices during the John Agyekum Kuffuor regime and when power was handed over to the Late Atta Mills in 2010.

‘’You remember how the NDC campaigned with fuel prices and high cost of living during Kuffuor’s time? Did Atta Mills reduce the price of fuel when he came into power, it will be the same with the E-Levy,” he predicted.

Parliament approved the E-Levy bill which the NPP government and its supporters say will help raise $900m in much-needed revenue.

The E-levy bill, has however been passed, and will introduce a 1.5 percent tax on electronic money transfers and transactions.

President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government has said the move will help address problems from unemployment to Ghana’s high public debt, the introduction of E-Levy sparked widespread popular criticism, with the Minority MPs staging a walkout when it was approved.