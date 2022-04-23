1 hour ago

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says an injunction application by some Minority MPs against the implementation of the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) is an exercise in futility.

According to him, the move is dead on arrival since the presidential assent to the bill effectively means the bill is being implemented and cannot be arrested by any arm of government.

This follows a writ by some NDC MPs for the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to be restrained from proceeding with the May 1 implementation of the E-Levy since it will cause irreparable harm to millions of citizens of Ghana.

The three MPs including Minority Leader, Haruna Idrissu, Mahama Ayariga and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in the suit at the Supreme Court are challenging the controversial circumstances under which the E-Levy bill was approved by the House.

They among others argue Parliament did not have the required number of at least half of its members present when the bill was tabled before the House for consideration and approval.

But at a press briefing in Parliament today, Friday, April 22, 2022, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu questioned why the Minority did not exhaust the processes and procedures in the House and rather sought redress in court.

“They say they want to stop the implementation but the bill is already enacted. I don’t know what they mean by that. Upon the assent of the President, the bill if Parliament has not postponed the operation of the bill, immediately after the assent it comes to operation… It appears you and I would know that it is going to be an exercise in futility.”

“Going to court when the matter has not been dealt with in Parliament is a dangerous precedent that we are setting in this country and let nobody convince himself that the NPP is going to be in power forever. The path that you are cutting now will be there to haunt you tomorrow or the day after tomorrow,” he added.