Two men have been remanded in police custody by the Somanya Magistrate Court for allegedly attempting to murder a traditional ruler at Okwenya, near Akuse Junction.

Simon Narkoli, a 50-year-old security guard, and Nene Agah Kwabla II, also 50 years and a farmer, are charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Their pleas were not taken by the court presided over by Mr Seth Alafa, and as such have been remanded to re-appear on March 9.

Brief facts

The facts of the case as presented by the Prosecutor, Detective Inspector Emmanuel Aryitey, are that the complainant, Nene Sakinor I, is a traditional ruler and lives at Okwenya, while Narkoli lives at Hwekper and Nene Kwabla at Manyakpongunor, all suburbs of Odumase-Krobo in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality in the Eastern Region.

Detective Inspector Aryittey said on January 27 this year, the complainant received a phone call from his brother that a visitor was waiting at his residence to see him.

He said the complainant told his brother to rather meet him the following day in his house at Kodjonya with the visitor because he was not available.

The prosecutor said on January 29, the complainant’s brother brought the visitor to meet the complainant. The visitor, he said, introduced himself as Stephen Agor alias Thunder, who is currently a witness in the case.

He said Agor disclosed to Nene Sakinor in the presence of his brother that he (Agor) was contracted by Narkoli and Nene Kwabla on January 26, this year, to kill the complainant.

Award

He said further that the accused persons promised to reward him with one acre of land and GH¢20,000.00 if he was able to kill the complainant.

The prosecutor said, Agor also said that the accused persons gave him GH500.00 to buy bullets to kill the complainant.

Detective Inspect Aryitey said upon receiving the information, the complainant lodged an official complaint with the police in Akuse.

Investigations

He said in the course of investigations the police asked Agor to feign interest in the plan.

He said a police detective and Agor had several encounters with the accused persons through both face to face interactions and phone calls, leading to Narkoli’s eventual arrest on February 10.

Detective Inspector Ayittey said Narkoli confirmed in his caution statement to have planned with Nene Kwabla II to kill Nene Sakinor, and had contracted Agor for the job.

Narkoli also confirmed that he gave GH¢ 500 to Agor last Tuesday to buy bullets. Nene Kwablah was subsequently arrested for questioning but in his caution statement he denied knowledge of all the allegations levelled against him.