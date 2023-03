3 hours ago

A speeding ambulance rushing a patient from Fanteakwa South District to the Eastern Regional hospital for an emergency healthcare crashed after knocking down a stray cow on Akyem Osiem to Old Tafo main road.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening.

The ambulance suffered damages but not clear if the patient and paramedics aboard suffered any serious injuries.

An Ambulance from Fanteakwa North was swiftly dispatched pick the patient and paramedics onboard to Koforidua.