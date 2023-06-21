44 minutes ago

On Tuesday, a group of angry residents from Boti and Nkurakan in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region attacked police officers who had arrested a woman for allegedly selling large quantities of marijuana.

The situation quickly escalated, with the residents pursuing the officers aboard a taxi and calling on others to join them in mounting a barricade along the Boti to Huhunya and Nkurakan roads.

The residents claimed that the police officers were armed robbers, and tensions continued to rise.

The youth of Nkurakan took matters into their own hands, blocking the road at the Nkurakan Police Station area, burning the taxi used by the police officers, and attempting to lynch them. Fortunately, the local police intervened and saved the officers from harm.

However, the situation remained volatile, with the standoff between the police and the irate youth lasting for several hours.

Reinforcements from the Eastern Regional Police Headquarters eventually arrived at the scene, firing warning shots to disperse the crowd.

Despite this, the windscreen of the police vehicle was smashed, and one person was hit by a bullet.

The atmosphere eventually deescalated, and the police were able to whisk their men under attack to the Koforidua Divisional Headquarters.

This incident highlights the challenges faced by law enforcement officers in carrying out their duties, particularly in areas where drug-related crimes are prevalent.

It also underscores the need for effective communication and community engagement to build trust and prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

