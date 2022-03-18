15 hours ago

Some disgruntled members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Akuapem North Constituency in the Eastern Region are praying the high court to restrain the party from holding an election in the constituency.

Their lawyers filed the application Friday to stop the party from conducting elections to elect polling stations and constituency executives.

The angry party executives raised the concern of intimidations and wanton abuse of its members in various electoral areas by alleged national security operatives who were imported into the constituency a party bigwig eying to contest in the constituency.

According to the party executives, the injunction has also become necessary due to a series of infractions and irregularities that have been unearthed and have marred the whole electoral process.

They claimed the machinations and manipulations come across in an attempt to in a Rambo style unseat the incumbent, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei.

In 2016, through the instrumentality of the Nana Dokua in Akuapem North, the party was able to obtain significant votes compared to the previous election results. Again, in 2020, the votes obtained far exceeded that of 2016.

It will be recalled that in December last year, Nana Dokua after giving birth and on maternity leave had to leave her 4-day old baby to fly back to Ghana to attend to parliamentary duties.

It appears the NPP has still not taken a cue from the outcome of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections that led to the party losing some 32 parliamentary seats and is thus affecting the government in the implementation of its policies and programmes.

