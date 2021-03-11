58 minutes ago

The DCE, Mr. Ntori Adjabeng presenting the items to the PWDs

The Fanteakwa South District Assembly has donated some items to Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in Osino to enhance their livelihood.

Led by the DCE, Mr. Ntori Adjabeng, the Assembly disbursed items such as deep freezers, hand sanitizers, nose masks, 4 mix blowers, a wheelchair, industrial sewing machines, corn dough machines, and fufu pounding machines.

Addressing the beneficiaries, the DCE noted that the presentation was for them to improve upon their lives and make ends meet.

He urged them to stand firm and live their lives devoid of jumping unto the streets to beg.

Mr. Adjabeng cautioned them against selling the machine presented to them.

He said anyone who sells any item donated to him or her will the wrath of the government.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the government for the kind gesture.