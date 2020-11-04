1 hour ago

Government has commissioned an ultra-modern community center at Akwadum in the New Juaben North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The project is valued at Seven Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC 700,000.00) and executed by the Member of Parliament (MP) for the New Juaben North Constituency, Hon. Nana Adjei Boateng through his share of the District Assembly Common Fund.

The facility will serve as a social event center for the people of Akwadum and its adjoining communities.

Speaking at a ceremony to commission the project, Hon. Adjei Boateng said the government is determined to move the nation forward hence the initiative of various flagship programs throughout the country.

He appealed to the constituents to vote massively for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December polls to continue their transformation agenda.

He advised the people to cultivate the habit of maintenance to prolong the lifespan of the facility.

On her part, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Comfort Asante, said the Municipality has received its share of social intervention programs initiated by this government since it wrestled power the NDC in 2016.

She mentioned the Free Senior High School policy, planting for Food and Jobs and the One District One Factory as key among the many initiatives by the Akufo-Addo led government.

She also added her voice to the call on Ghanaians to vote for the NPP in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

The chief of Akwadum, Nana Owusu Agyare commended the MP for completing the edifice on time and pledged his commitment to protect the facility to serve its purpose.