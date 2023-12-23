17 hours ago

In a momentous event that will undoubtedly shape the political landscape of the New Juaben North Constituency, Hon. Seth Kwame Acheampong yesterday submitted his nomination forms to contest in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Parliamentary Primaries in New Juaben North Constituency which is his indigenous constituency.

The scene was not just a routine political formality but rather a historic milestone, drawing massive support from delegates, party supporters, and constituents alike…

The submission and filing of nomination forms in any political race are typically pivotal moments, marking the formal initiation of a candidate's journey towards representing their constituency.

However, in the case of Hon. Seth Kwame Acheampong, this event transcended the ordinary, becoming a spectacle of unity and enthusiasm within the NPP ranks and the entire constituency.

The support garnered by Hon. Seth Kwame Acheampong was nothing short of overwhelming. Delegates, who play a crucial role in influencing the party's decision, rallied behind him, showcasing a shared belief in his vision and leadership.

Party supporters, known for their unwavering loyalty, turned out in large numbers to express their endorsement for Hon. Seth Acheampong's candidacy.

What made this submission particularly significant was the resonance it found among the constituents of New Juaben North. The constituency, known for its support and love for the New Patriotic Party’s Tradition and vibrant political engagement, witnessed a groundswell of support for Hon. Seth Kwame Acheampong.

Residents from various walks of life came together to voice their endorsement, emphasizing the trust they place in his ability to champion their interests.

Hon. Seth Kwame Acheampong's long-standing dedication to public service and his track record of community development initiatives coupled with other qualities such as integrity, humility, and devotion seem to have struck a chord with those he aspires to represent.

His reputation for being a hands-on, accessible leader has endeared him to constituents, creating a bond that extends beyond mere political affiliations.

As the NPP gears up for its Parliamentary Primaries in New Juaben North Constituency in the coming weeks, the massive support garnered by Hon. Seth Kwame Acheampong sends a clear message; a message of unity, confidence, and shared aspirations to everyone within and outside the constituency.

It underscores the belief that he is not just a candidate but a leader who resonates with the people and understands the unique needs of the constituency.

In the coming weeks, as the political landscape unfolds, all eyes will be on New Juaben North Constituency. The historic submission of Hon. Seth Kwame Acheampong's nomination forms has set the stage for a vibrant and closely watched political contest, where the will of the people will ultimately shape the destiny of the constituency within the broader context of Ghanaian politics.