41 minutes ago

The Juaben South Municipal Assembly in the Eastern regional capital, Koforidua, has made a cash donation of GHC64,000.00 to Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the area.

Procured from the Assembly’s share of the Disability Fund, 40 PWDs received the cash to embark on their various activities.

At the presentation ceremony, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Isaac Appau-Gyasi reiterated the need to support persons living with disabilities, thereby calling for continuous support towards them.

He said people with disability are part and parcel of society and advised the public not to stigmatize or discriminate against them.

“We need to handle them with care and desist from discrimination. Anytime I am called upon to help people who are challenges I don’t hesitate at all because I believe when we do that it helps us as a country" he stated.

He continued that: “We should know that we are each other’s keeper and so if we are not able to help our colleagues who in one way or the other disabled, then we have disappointed and let them down as a country. So I support the President, Nana Akufo Addo’s call to support people with disability”.

The MCE revealed that the Assembly has secured about GHC58,000, which he said he will be disbursed to people who are needy.

He, therefore, assured PWDs in Koforidua of their continuous supports to help them become their bosses.