A staunch National Democratic Congress (NDC) member, E.T Mensah has filed to contest for a Council of State position under the Akufo-Addo government, so has the immediate past MP for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak.

In all, about 102 candidates from 16 regions filed to contest the regional slots of the Council of State on 12 February, 2021 at the close of nominations on 4 February 2021.

Other personalities contesting are Nii Kotei Dzani, Mr Alhassan Andani, former Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank, and four others who are vying to represent the Northern Region.

Other persons vying to join the council are; Mr Kojo Agyenim Boateng, journalist; immediate past member of the council representating Bono Region; the Akrofosohene, Nana Owusu Achiaw Brempong, immediate past member representing the Ashanti Region and Ms Eunice Jacqueline Buah, a businesswoman, who is seeking re-election for the Western regional slot.

Meanwhile president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has already made his appointments of the council. A statement issued by the presidency said the president has named 11 persons to the Council of State.

They are:

1. Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Juabenhene

2. Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi

3. Mr. Sam Okudzeto

4. Mr. Stanley Blankson

5. Prof. Ato Essuman

6. Alhaji Aminu Amadu

7. Dr. Margaret Amoakohene

8. Mrs. Georgina Kusi

9. Mrs. Alberta Cudjoe

10. Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton VI

11. Alhaji Sule Yiremiah

“The President, subject to consultation with Parliament, has also appointed, in accordance with Article 89(2)(a)(i)(ii) and (iii), Georgina Theodora Wood, a former Chief Justice, Lt. Gen. J.B. Danquah, a former Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces, and Nana Owusu Nsiah, a former Inspector General of Police, to the Council. The President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, is ex-officio a member of the Council, in furtherance of Article 89(2)(b),” the statement signed by the acting director of communications at Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, said.

It added: “The composition of the Council will be complete with the election, due to be held on 12 February 2021, of the regional representatives, in accordance with Article 89(2)(c).”