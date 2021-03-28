1 hour ago

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy says he is appreciative of the honour of winning the Album of the Year award at the recently held Entertainment Achievement Awards.

His Anloga Junction album was adjudged the Album of the Year at the virtual awards and concert held on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Besides this award, Stonebwoy also won the Male Artiste of the Year award.

Speaking after the announcement, Stonebwoy said he winning the album of the Year award is a special one to him and “means so much to him.”

“This is for you [my fans] as much as it is for me. Anloga junction album is a big album, and it is an album that means so much to me so to have it emerge the album of the year, it is a big one for us all,” he said.

Other nominees in the category were; Kidi’s Blue EP, Kuami Eugene’s Son of Africa album, Camidoh’s Contingency EP and Worlasi’s The Man and the God.

The Album of the Year is the album adjudged by the EAA Academy as the album, which embodies the highest number of hit songs, with quality production and indisputable artistry.

Stonebwoy in 2020 released the Anloga Junction album which has great artistes such as Keri Hilson, Diamond Platnumz, Nasty C and Alicai Harley.

Other nominees in that category were Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, Medikal, and Akwaboah.

The Entertainment Achievement Awards is an awards event, which seeks to recognise, unearth, spotlight, encourage and celebrate entertainers and entertainment industry players, who have distinguished themselves in the practice of their arts and in their chosen fields of endeavour.

This year’s event was sponsored by Good Day Energy Drink and powered by Citi TV.

Source: citifmonline