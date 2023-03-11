1 hour ago

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum has sounded a note of caution to players who are handed call-ups to the Black Stars.

He says that players who are invited to play for Ghana earned it on merit due to the limited space available and not because they are exceptional talents and must always prove their worth on the pitch.

According to the GFA spokesperson, there are equally very good Ghanaian players available who do not get national team call-up due to the limited space.

“They [Black Stars players] know that anything they do on the field of play, Ghanaians are watching because they are ambassadors," he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“When you are selected among the final 26 or 25 players for a competition, it does not make you exceptionally talented over others but because it’s on merit.

“There are other players who ordinarily would have had the opportunity but missed out due to limited places.

“So, when allowed to wear the colours of Ghana, you must wholeheartedly play and sacrifice for the nation, and by so doing, the country will honour you,” he added.

New Black Stars coach Chris Hughton named his 25-man squad for the AFCON 2023 qualifier against Angola with his squad retaining the bulk of players who played at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana will face the Palancas Negras on Thursday, March 23 at the Baba Yara Stadium before travelling to Luanda for the reverse fixture four days later.