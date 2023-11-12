2 hours ago

Some parts of Accra experienced moderate form of Earth Tremor Sunday morning, November 12, 2023, at about 7:18am.

Residents of areas such as Gbawe, Nsakina, Obeyeyie, Kasoa, Sowutuom, Sarpeiman, and La who experienced the tremor have started sharing their experiences on social media.

The Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GSSA) is yet to confirm the incident.

On March 10, this year, parts of Accra also experienced a minor earth tremor, which the Ghana Geological Survey Authority put the magnitude at 2.8 on the Richter scale.

Similarly, December12, 2022, parts of Accra also experienced tremor which occurred three times in a space of about five hours.

The first was experienced around 6:53 am, also in the western part of Accra, the second around 10am at same places and the third occurred at 11:53am, 10 km from Gbawe.