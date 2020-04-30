2 hours ago

Managing Editor for the Insight newspaper has reiterated that the President’s decision to lift the lockdown was not the right thing to do especially when the case count of recorded coronavirus had increased in the country.

According to Kwesi Pratt Jnr, president Akufo-Addo should have extended the lockdown or impose a total lockdown rather than lifting the ban, this he says would have controlled the spread of the virus.

Speaking on Good Morning Ghana on Wednesday, 29th April 2020 Kwesi Pratt said “We asking for a total lockdown is a statement of vindication, March 23, 2020 the collective issued a statement on COVID-19 and prescribed some measures that need to be taken. At the time the total number of infected cases where 24 and we predicted it could hit the thousands in 3 weeks that has come to pass. What is interesting is that after the Accra-Kumasi cases, the collective issued a statement on COVID-19, the Ghana Medical Association, TUC and other unions virtually endorsed what the collective had put out and we strongly believe that easing the restriction of mobility is not the best thing to do under these circumstances given the fact that the figures are rising, giving the fact that we have not reach the stage which is described a plateaued out so that is our position.”

Meanwhile, Ghana's Coronavirus case count has leaped from 1671 to 2074 after 403 new cases were recorded.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) announced the new figures on Thursday morning.

The Greater Accra region remains Ghana's epicentre with 1,795 cases followed by Ashanti with 99.

Source: Ghanaweb