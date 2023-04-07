3 hours ago

The Eastern Regional Police Command have confirmed that the service under the leadership of the Inspector General of Police, George Dampare, has deployed about 1,200 personnel to provide security before, during and after this year’s Kwahu Easter Festival.

The personnel who have been drawn from the Headquarters in Accra, the Ashanti Regional Command are expected to provide both ground and air support to their counterparts from the Eastern regional command to minimize, reduce and possibly prevent crime during the entire festive season.

The men, both plain and uniformed officers from the Police Form Unit (FPU), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Weapons and Tactical Unit SWAT, CID and MTTD, have been tasked to be of good moral character, uphold service with integrity and add human face while they discharge their duties.

Dozens of police motor riders are expected to complement the efforts of the MTTD to control and manage traffic on the main Kumasi Highway up the mountain.

The service will also deploy drones to increase police presence on the ridge as high-profile dignitaries and diplomats including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are expected to grace functions on the Kwahu ridge.

Citi News understands that about 150 personnel have also been detailed to perform similar duties at Jakiti in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern region where Easter is also busily observed.

Meanwhile, the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) is also expected to roll out a road safety campaign at Bunso Junction Friday morning April 7, to help keep motorists in check as a measure of reducing crashes.

Source: citifmonline