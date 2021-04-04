6 hours ago

Dr Mensa Otabil, General Overseer, International Central Gospel Church, says the resurrection of Jesus Christ is a historical reality and not a myth.

He said the resurrection, the centre for the Christian faith, was real and not something said metaphorically.

"He died, He was buried and rose again," the General Overseer said.

Dr Otabil narrating the account of Apostle John as recorded in John 20:1-8 at Easter Sunday resurrection service on the theme, "Jesus is not in the tomb,” said the tombstone was rolled and Jesus raised by the Power of God.

He said that was the evidence of the “gentle and forceful” power of God in operation.

Dr Otabil said God in some situations operated gently and applied force where the need be.

He said all that happened at the tomb attested to the fact that He had risen and not whisked away by either the disciples or any other person or persons.

"John, Peter, Mary and others saw and all believed that he had risen indeed," Dr Otabil said.

He said there were existing historical sites that proved Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection and asked Christians to remain strong in the faith.

Dr Otabil asked them to keep faith in the resurrected Christ and know that the tomb was empty because He arose.