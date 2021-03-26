2 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service, ahead of the Easter festivities, has reminded Ghanaians that the ban on social gathering is still in force.

In view of this, it expects all persons to strictly adhere to all restrictions imposed by the president.

The service, among other things, has urged religious bodies to comply with the two-hour church service directives but with no crusades and conventions.

The beaches remain closed with the holding of amusement events and other street carnivals also prohibited.

With the festivities to be marked from Friday, April 2, to Monday, April 5, 2021, the outfit has, however, assured of maximum security.

These were announced in a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Supt Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman.

Read the full statement below: