2 hours ago

As part of the commitments by the Akufo-Addo administration to promote sporting activities in the country, the government has constructed 13 Astroturfs in the Eastern Region out the 120 across the country.

So far, many of the astroturfs have been fully constructed and operational while the rest are still under construction.construction.

In the Nsawam/ Adoagyiri Constituency, MP for the area, Hon. Frank Annoh Dompreh, through his hard-work and lobbying skills, has secured 4 of the astroturfs for his constituents at Adoagyiri Zongo, Adoagyiri Cocoa Park, Nsawam Methodist Park and Ahwerease Darmang.

In a statement issued and signed by the Regional Communication Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Evan Osei-Yeboah, he said all these 4 projects have been completed in record time.

Giving the breakdown of the rest of the projects, he noted that at Ofoase Ayerebi; the astroturf was commissioned by President Akufo-Addo during his tour in the region. The project can be found in Ofoase.

At Akim Swedru; he said the project is cited within the Asramase Electoral area, Methodist Polling Station, specifically at the Methodist School, adding that the project has been completed and operationalized.

In Atiwa West Constituency, he said one Astroturf has been constructed in Kwabeng Zongo as the project has been completed and operationalized.

At Akim Oda; he said at the heart of the Old Town Zongo situated an ultra modern Astroturf, he disclosed the project has been completed and operationalized.

"Fanteakwa North; the project is cited in AME Zion Park, Begoro is 20% complete as well as in Suhum; the astroturf can be found in the Ayehbronum Electoral area precisely the Roman Park Astroturf which is 40% complete.

Also in the Mpraeso Constituency; there is an ongoing project, currently 40% complete that can be found in Obomeng.

And finally in the New Juaben South; the astroturf can found in Koforidua, specifically, at the popular Methodist Park in Betom, adding that tproject is ongoing and will be completed on schedule as well as in Abirem; which is 20% complete.

He explained that sports infrastructure development has been one of the major focuses of this government, with an investment of millions of dollars in varied projects across the country.

In the Eastern Region, the following infrastructure projects are being executed to promote sporting activities: Koforidua Multi-Purpose Youth Development Center, which is part of the 10 Multipurpose Youth Resource Centers being constructed across the country.

He noted that phase one (1) components of the project include: A FIFA standard football pitch with a seating capacity between 5,000 to 10,000, Eight-lane athletic track, Handball, basketball, volleyball, and table tennis courts, Hostel facilities at selected centers, Gymnasium, ICT Centre, youth clinic, modern restaurant, entrepreneurship and counseling centers, among others.

He added that phase two includes: Road networks to the centers, the inner and outer perimeters, and accessibility for Persons with Disabilities.

He added that the Sophia Ofori-Atta Sports Complex; is a 300-seater multipurpose sports complex financed by the founder of the Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, and his siblings is cited in Kyebi in the Abuakwa South Constituency.

He said the sports Complex has the following facilities: Two (2) standard-sized tennis courts; a basketball court; a badminton court and; a standard-sized football pitch.