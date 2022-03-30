3 hours ago

The Eastern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party Hon Kiston Akomeng Kissi and the regional executives have been birthday wishes to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and applauded him for his good governance.

In a press release signed on behalf by the Eastern regional chairman Hon Akomeng Kissi by the regional communications director Mr David Prah noted that social intervention and the records of the President Akufo-Addo led government is unprecedented.

"In terms of infrastructural development, your records are unparalleled when we talk of massive road projects, Educational projects, aggressive hospital projects and provision of digitised infrastructure".

Below is the full press release

EASTERN REGION NPP CELEBRATES MR. PRESIDENT ON HIS BIRTHDAY TODAY.

On behalf of the Eastern Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party Hon Kiston Akomeng Kissi and the entire Regional Executives, we wish the President of the Republic of Ghana H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a

Happy! Happy!! Happy!!! Birthday.

We pray for God's continuous blessings unto your life Mr. President.

You have been the father for all Ghanaians with a kind heart.

We celebrate you today because of your good deeds.

In terms of Infrastructural development your records are unparalleled when we talk of massive road projects, Educational Projects, aggressive Hospital Projects and provision of Digitised Infrastructure.

In the area of Social Intervention your records are unprecedented. We can mention of Free SHS/TVET, Planting for food and jobs, restoration of Teacher and Nursing Trainees Allowance, One District One Factory, Issuance of Nationwide National ID Cards, creation of employment for the youth, etc.

The people of Eastern Region are proud of your records as the President of Ghana and they are visible for all to see.

Once again, we wish you a Happy! Happy!! Birthday.

Age in grace and in health Mr. President.

Happy Birthday to you.

David Prah

Eastern Regional Communications Director NPP

29TH MARCH 2022