7 hours ago

The Eastern Regional Security Council is set to convene a “crucial” meeting to resolve the protracted impasse between residents of Kroboland and the Electricity Company of Ghana.

Residents have been without power for two weeks following a disagreement between the community and ECG over the installation of pre-paid meters.

The development, which is fast becoming a matter of safety and security, has attracted the attention of all stakeholders who seek a speedy resolution to the issue.

The REGSEC meeting is expected to address the concerns of all parties involved.

Meanwhile, personnel of security agencies will be doing some patrols in the area.

ECG will also be monitoring installations once clearance is given by the security apparatus.

These are geared towards ensuring that power will be restored soon.

Source: citifmonline