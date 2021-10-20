1 hour ago

A one-day capacity building and sensitization program on the new Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (ACT 1038) has been held in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional Capital to educate members of the Regional Security Council ( REGSEC) on the new Act.

Giving the overview of the new Act, Ag. Director-General, Cyber Security Authority, Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako said Act 1038 which established the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) from the then National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) would provide a comprehensive legal framework for the protection of critical information infrastructure of the country.

According to him, the regulation of cybersecurity activities including licensing of cybersecurity services provides for the protection of children on the internet developing ESOP Ghana’s Cybersecurity ecosystem.

He indicated that Act 1038 was also targeted at positioning Ghana to prevent, manage and respond to cybersecurity incidents given the country’s digital transformation agenda which was very critical to the economic development, bearing in mind that economic growth was hinged on a secure, safe, and resilient digital environment.

Highlighting the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) cybersecurity Index Ranking, Dr. Antwi-Boasiako said Ghana has moved from 10th position in 2017 to the 3rd position in 2020 in the African Ranking. Globally, Ghana currently occupies an enviable position of 43rd as opposed to 87th in 2017.

He, therefore, commended Seth Kwame Acheampong, for his instrumental role in the passage of the Cybersecurity Act as chairman of the Defence and Interior Committee of the 7th Parliament.

Addressing the media, the Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong lauded CSA for choosing October every year as cybersecurity month to create awareness on cyber frauds and other cybersecurity issues.

Mr. Seth Acheampong said he had a vision of establishing the Eastern Region as the ‘Silicon Valley’ of Ghana where Research and Development on Information Technology in the country would be championed.

He cited the Space Systems Technology Laboratory of the All Nations University’s feat of launching the first-ever Satellite in the country to space and the consecutive victories of the Methodist Girls High School, Mamfe Akuapem in the world ROBOFEST competition, all in the Eastern Region as proof of the Region’s potential and preparedness for this development.

Mr. Acheampong said the Regional Coordinating Council as part of ensuring the success of this vision, would soon launch a training program dubbed “Training of Information Technology (IT) Personnel and IT Savvy citizens” to equip the citizenry with the necessary knowledge and skills that will ensure the country thrives in the digitalization age.