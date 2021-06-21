1 hour ago

Ghanaian striker Ebenezer Assifuah is set to be handed a fine by his French Ligue 2 side Pau FC after missing the first few days of training as his club's pre-season training has commenced.

His club started training camp on the 18th June 2021 at their training base with 15 players reporting for training but the Ghanian striker failed to turn up.

They began physical training with the first batch of players who turned up for training under the supervision of coach Pierre Lamugue.

Assifuah according to Didier Tholot failed to show up on the first day of training without permission from the club.

The lower tier side will be playing four friendly matches during pre-season and will also be holding two training sessions per day.

The 2021/22 Ligue II season is scheduled to start on July 24.