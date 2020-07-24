2 hours ago

Ghana's Ebenezer Assifuah was on target for his new side FC Pau in a friendly game played on Wednesday against Canet-en-Rousssillon FC.

It is his club's first preparatory game since begining camping somewhere last month.

Both teams have newly been promoted with Assifuah FC Pau gaining promotion to the French Ligue 2 whiles Canet-en-Rousssillon FC also a newly promoted side to the French National 2.

FC Pau took the lead in the game through new arrival Ebenezer Assifuah in the 35th minute of the game and held on into the break.

Just after the break, the Canetoise equalizer through Hattab after stabbing home a pass in the 52nd minute to draw leve but FC Pau regained the lead in the 70th minute thanks to a goal from youngster Sambou Soumano.

As If FC Pau were running away with all three points, they conceded an equalizer in the last minute, after some good work from Bouhmidi gave the Canetoise a last gasp leveler in 90th minute.

Ebenezer Assifuah joined the newly promoted Ligue 2 club after leaving Le Havre as a free agent after the expiration of his contract.