1 hour ago

Ebenezer Assifuah was on target for his new side Pau FC in a preseason friendly match against Toulouse who were relegated from the French Ligue 1 this term.

The game ended 2-2 on Friday evening at the Sède sports complex in Saint-Gaudens.

Freshly relegated Toulouse opened the floodgates in the four goal thriller through Ruben Gabrielsen.

Pau FC who also just gained entry into the French ligue 2 quickly responded with a goal of their own through Ebenezer Assifiuah in the 44th minute as the went into the break level.

Jarju gave FC Pau the lead in the 76th minute to make it 2-1 but Toulouse pulled parity moments later through Stéphane Zobo in the 90th minute.

Both teams shared the spoil after 90 minutes as they continue with preparations ahead of the resumption of the Ligue 2 championship this month.

“It was a preparation match that showed that we are not ready, he said. But I saw some great things, especially on the offensive side, it's encouraging. We still have a lot of work to do. I don't know yet what the typical team will be. The next three friendlies will be useful. ”, Toulouse coach said after the game.

It is the second goal Assifuah has scored in preseason for his new side since leaving Le Havre this summer for Pau FC.