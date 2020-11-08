3 hours ago

Former Ghana youth star Ebenezer Assifuah has been in fine form lately for his lower tier side Pau FC in the French Ligue 2.

The striker was on target on Saturday as he scored a brace and also provided an assist as Pau FC beat Châteauroux 3-0 in the French Ligue 2.

He has become indispensable for his new side putting in impressive performances since joining from Le Havre as a free agent in the summer.

Assifuah scored the opening goal for his side in the 9th minute before turning provider for his side's second goal by providing the assists to teammate Romain Armand three minutes later.

It didn't take long as teammate Romain Armand returned the gesture by being the provider for Asifuah's second goal and his team's third goal.

Pau FC secured their first victory on the road this season as the home side were unable to mount a fight back as they walked away with all three points.

Assifuah has now scored three goals in nine matches while providing one assist for his side who are lying 17th on the league table.