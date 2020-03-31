30 minutes ago

Ghana's Ebenezer Assifuah will soon bring to an end his three and half year ordeal since joining French Ligue two side.

It has been a hell of a move for the Ghanaian striker who joined the French side from FC Sion in 2017 as he has barely featured for his club in the past three years.

The Ghanaian has been a bit part player at the lower French side the past two seasons and will be pleased to break free from his inactivity at the club.

Assifuah since joining the Ligue 2 side has managed a paltry 53 appearances scoring just five goals in the process playing second fiddle to Jamal Thiare in the past two years.

With Assifuah's contract set to expire on the 30th June 2020, the Ghanaian striker is set to leave as a free agent.

Most leagues in Europe are on a coronavirus enforced break and the French second tier league has not been left out.

With the uncertainty surrounding the resumption of the league season the Ghanaian may be forced to stay a few weeks with his club till the 2019/2020 league season finishes.