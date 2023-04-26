22 minutes ago

The Chief Executive Officer of Faith Ladies Football Club Ebenezer Nii Adotey Allotey will chair the newly constituted Women’s Premier League Super-Cup Committee. He takes over from former Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North Barbara Ayisi (Hon) who has been in charge for the past two-years.

Nii Adotey will be supported by Esther Addo, a football enthusiast as Vice Chairperson of the Committee. Other Members include:

Mariam Iddrisu – Chairperson of the Brong Ahafo Regional Women’s Division One League Committee – Member, Chief Executive Officer of Women’s Premier League side Dreamz Ladies Owura Adomako Nyamekye – Member, Abu Jamal of Tamale Super Ladies – Member.

The Women’s Premier League Super Cup is an off season competition that was created to give clubs more games outside the League campaign to make them competitive and to add to the limited number of games that are played in the course of the season.

The mini tournament, also aims to give an additional incentive to clubs and players to prepare them for the new season.

Sekondi giants Hasaacas Ladies won the maiden edition in 2021 before Faith Ladies lifted the title in 2022 with the 2023 edition set for the Ashanti Region.