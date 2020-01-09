1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Ebenezer Ofori has returned to AIK Stockholm the club he had so much success with before moving to Germany.

The 25 year old player spent three seasons in Germany where he was predominantly on the fringes of the first team before he spent nearly two seasons on loan in the Major League Soccer in US.

Ofori has signed with the Swedish side for three years with the contract ending in the summer of 2023 the club announced on Thursday.

The 25 year old who seemingly lost his way and love for football after leaving AIK Stockholm is delighted to be heading back where he calls home.

"This is happening because God made it possible and I am grateful to Him always," he said. "I cut my professional teeth at AIK, and I have come to the realization that the path of Ofori and the path of AIK will forever be in sync." he added.

"I'm walking back to the team with a spring in my step and trusting God to make my return a fruitful one.

"I'm coming back with a melange of assertiveness, selflessness and dedication. Another opportunity to represent the team I love; a team that will forever be a part of my story, and I wouldn't trade this moment for anything else.

"AIK is home and I am happy to be back home, says Ebenezer Ofori."