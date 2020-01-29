7 minutes ago

Ebenezer Ofori joined AIK Stockholm in the the January transfer window and he could possibly play against Sundsvall in a training game on Friday.

The Ghanaian, who already has a background with games in AIK, left Stuttgart for a return to Karlberg and has now also joined the team to do his first training on Tuesday.

"I am ready now and I think I will start tomorrow," he says in a TV interview on AIK's website and continues: -

It's fun to be here. It's like I said before, it's my family. I'm glad to see them again.

AIK Sports Manager Björn Wesström believes that it may be relevant for Ofori to play a few minutes in Friday's training match against Gif Sundsvall on away ground.

Tomorrow we train and then he joins.

There is nothing strange about it and then we will see what increase we find. "Mike" (Michael Lawson), as a physical trainer, will probably be the first to invent exactly what he has done and what he can do in the future, but if all goes well, it may even be a few minutes against Sundsvall on Friday .