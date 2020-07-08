32 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side Ebusua Dwarfs have debunked reports in the local media that the club have entered into partnership with new kit sponsor Icarus.

Reports have been rife in the media space that the crabs are deep in talks with the American kit manufacturer.

Dwarfs are kitted by Scottish kit manufacturing firm Pokoo and reports were that they have swapped Pokoo for Icarus.

The club says that no such deal has been reached with any new kit manufacturer as they are still with Pokoo.

"To put it bluntly we have not signed any sponsorship deal with the company you talk about," Dwarfs chief John Ansah told GHANAsoccernet.com.

"We have a deal with Pokoo at the moment and so I don't even know where those reports are coming from.

"Kindly disregard those reports. We have a bigger issue about how football will return and that's what we are focused on.

"We haven't signed any kit sponsorship deal with them. It's complete imagination of whoever put it out there."