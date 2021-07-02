1 hour ago

Management of Ghana Premier League side Ebusua Dwarfs have written to the Ghana Football Association to disassociate the Club from threats against the Match Officials for their League match against Hearts of Oak.

Some supporters of the Club have issued threats against the Match Officials ahead of the match which will be played at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.

The Club has however written to assure the GFA that it will offer maximum assistance to the Security officials to ensure an incident free match.

“We wish to dis-associate ourselves from the contents of the attached video in which a few Supporters of our club have issued out threats against the Match Officials appointed for our Sunday crucial match against Accra Hearts of Oak S/C.

We are also appalled at the unkind words used against the Management of the GFA and apologise for that.

We are praying fervently for the Match Officials to perform excellently to the satisfaction of all parties.

We wish to promise the Management of the GFA that, we shall offer maximum support to the Security Personnel who will be deployed to ensure an incident free match.”

The Club has also warned Bob Stephens and fans who were found in the video issuing threats to the Match Officials to stay away from the Cape Coast Stadium on the matchday or risk being apprehended by the Police.